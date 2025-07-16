Parkes youth are proudly representing their shire, Wiradjuri people and the Parkes PCYC at the Nations of Origin 2025.

Four of our gymnasts have walked away this week with gold and bronze medals, while on the cultural stage a Parkes teenager has performed for the masses on the didgeridoo.

Nations of Origin is an annual tournament hosted by PCYC NSW that brings together as many as 1400 Indigenous and non-Indigenous young people from across the state to compete in sport and celebrate culture and leadership.

The Parkes PCYC have sent seven teams down to Sydney, totalling 56 kids in rugby league, basketball and gymnastics for its second Nations of Origin tournament.

It all began on Monday and finishes today.

Tyrece Robinson shared his deep connection to his heritage by playing the didgeridoo for all who gathered at the event's cultural night on Monday night.

"This is not an easy thing to do in front of 600 people... He did incredible," said Parkes PCYC club manager Kimberley Sherrett.

"We are proud to have him as one of our young people participating at Nations of Origin 2025. Well done Tyrece.

"It was a very beautiful evening."

Tyrece is a proud young Wiradjuri man whose cultural journey began at a young age, enriched by his father's guidance.

He's been playing the didgeridoo since he was 11, a skill he developed alongside years of cultural dancing with his father and siblings.

Ruby Coote, Rosie Hurford, Samantha White and Kelsey Finnegan won gold in the freestyle gymnastics freestyle and claimed bronze in the freestyle gymnastics speed race.

"[There was] so much competition (on Monday), these girls delivered amazing skills!" Kimberley said.

After Parkes' second day of football, Kimberley said they were sitting well on the ladder.

Parkes competes in basketball today, Thursday.