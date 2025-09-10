Telstra will be upgrading its mobile base station that services Cookamidgera for better 4G coverage and adding 5G to the local community.

The upgrades will improve the mobile site’s capacity, meaning faster downloads, smoother streaming and less congestion, says Telstra regional engagement manager for NSW Central West David Saunderson.

Mobile services in the area will be temporarily affected while the upgrade works are underway.

“We know how important mobile connectivity is for Australians, whether you’re in the city or the country," Mr Saunderson said.

“As data use over our mobile network continues to grow, adding extra 4G capacity to our mobile site in the area will help deliver faster downloads, smoother streaming and less congestion for customers.

"The work will also bring 5G to the site giving the local community an even faster experience.

“While disruption is required while the upgrade is underway, we’ll only be switching off the site when we need to and will have it back online and working better than ever as quickly as possible.”

Telstra mobile customers will receive texts advising of the upcoming work.

Landline services, NBN internet services and mobile coverage from other providers will not be impacted.

The site will need to be switched off during the following periods:

• From 7am Wednesday, 17 September to 5pm on Monday, 22 September - full site outage.

• From 7am to 5pm Tuesday, 23 September - sector by sector outage.

• From 7am to 5pm Wednesday, 24 September - sector by sector outage.

Some tips for improving connectivity while works are underway:

Telstra customers can continue to make calls and send texts during disruption to mobile services by switching on Wi-Fi Calling. This is a free setting on most popular mobile phones and allows your mobile to make and receive mobile calls while connected to Wi-Fi.

"We also encourage business owners talk to their bank about connecting their EFTPOS terminals to their NBN or Wi-Fi connection to prevent delays in processing transactions," Mr Saunderson said.