Parkes Shire residents came out in the hundreds on Saturday night.

When the doors to the auditorium at the Parkes Leagues Club opened for a community information night on the impacts and issues surrounding an Energy from Waste incinerator that's been proposed for Parkes, in walked the numbers.

And it grew to filling nearly every seat, to becoming standing-room only with people hovering at the doors.

Hosts Parkes Clean Future Alliance counted 589 people in the room.

Even people from Sydney and other impacted communities facing similar proposals to Parkes were present.

"That’s not just a number, that’s a statement," said Ben Stead from the alliance.

The night has been praised for its smooth organisation, quality speakers and above all the respectful behaviour of the room.

And for just over two hours they listened.

"We always knew there were many in our community who opposed this incinerator but to see them come out on a cold, wet winter’s night, to stand together and be counted - we filled the leagues club with 589 people, it was absolutely incredible to see," Mr Stead said.

"The turnout shows just how deeply this issue is affecting our community.

"People are scared, people are angry, and above all people were desperate for independent information and a forum to talk and be heard.

"Saturday night made one thing clear, Parkes is united and we will not sit quietly while our town's future is decided without us.

"Parkes should be proud."

The alliance thanked all who attended and those who made the night possible - its committee, volunteers and speakers.

It also sincerely thanked the eight Parkes Shire councillors for being there - councillors Douglas Pout and George Pratt sent their apologies due to prior commitments.

Former mayor Ken Keith OAM also attended.

"Your presence meant a great deal to our community, and we appreciate you taking the time to listen," Mr Stead said, to our councillors.

The night's speakers included Cr Joy Paddison, renewable energy engineer and Parkes Clean Future Alliance member Nicole Blinco, Greens Dr Amanda Cohn MLC, Nationals Scott Barrett MLC, chemical engineer from the 'No More Incinerators Eastern Suburbs' Chris Hanson, Parkes Chamber of Commerce president and livestock and rural property specialist Geoff Rice, and agriculture innovator from the Narromine Shire's 'Positive Change Community Group' Bruce Maynard.

Cr Kenny McGrath, who has publicly declared his opposition to the proposed incinerator, was astounded by the number of people who showed up for the event.

"In my 34 years on Council I have never seen any protest like it," he said.

"It's the biggest I've ever seen.

"The organisers have the heart in it for Parkes, I just want to back them up."

He thought the night was well put together and informative.

Cr McGrath said he'd like to see state ministers talk about Energy from Waste facilities too.

He's spoken to a lot of Parkes residents about the issue and received many calls from those expressing their feelings against the project.

"I haven't had one person say they want it yet," Cr McGrath said.

He feels there's too much at stake, and he expressed this view when he turned to social media last month to share with the community his thoughts on the proposed facility.

"We’re an agricultural town and the idea of burning hundreds of thousands of tonnes of Sydney’s rubbish right here doesn’t sit right with me," he said.

"It could be safe but I am yet to see it.

"What worries me most is that the same kind of incinerator isn’t allowed in Sydney but it’s somehow okay to put one here in the middle of our regional community.

"That’s not fair, and it’s not right.

"Why are they bringing it all this way? What's in the rubbish? There are places closer they can put it."

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott thought it was fantastic to see democracy in action on the night and people approaching it respectfully.

"The night's organisers should be satisfied with the huge turnout," he said.

"It was mostly respectful and that is what I'm looking for.

"I myself found something new in it and I've read all 130 pages of the NSW Chief Scientist's report."

Mayor Neil Westcott's further comments on the information night and his support for last week's announcement on a push for an inquiry, appear in a separate story on the Champion Post website. As does a story with one of the night's guest speakers Dr Amanda Cohn MLC.