The U14 Boys Hockey State Championships were held in Parkes over the weekend with Parkes boasting two teams in the competition.

Parkes 1 team were off to a winning start in their state championships campaign.

The team saw a 6-0 win against Newcastle 2 and 4-0 win against Coffs Coast.

The team then came up against a strong North West Sydney side just losing the game 1-0.

Parkes was on another winning high against a talented Port Macquarie Hastings side 3-2.

A 1-all tie with Far North Coast meant Parkes secured second place in Pool B and were then up against Pool A winner Orange in the semi final.

Unfortunately Parkes fell short 1-0 and missed out on a place in the grand final finishing their state championship campaign fourth in division two.

Parkes 2 team were up against some competitive teams in division three.

The team ended their campaign with an amazing 2-1 win against Orange 2 and Parkes Junior Hockey reported that the boys had fun and improved over the three days.

"Most of all the boys showed heart by continuing to keep lifting their heads and lining back up again," Parkes Junior Hockey wrote on social media.

"The boys should be very proud of their efforts and all have bright hockey futures ahead of them."

Team 1 was supported by coach Aaron Huppatz and manager Craig Kelly and team 2 was guided by coaches Jack Westcott and Lachie Plummer and manager Luke Charlton.