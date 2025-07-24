Parkes did not lack representation at the National U18 Hockey Championships in Perth, Western Australia which were contested from 4 to 12 July.

Elly Thornberry, Archie Daley, Jett Johnstone, Sam Quince, James Robinson and Alexander Chambers all competed at the championships in what was a hard-fought week for them all.

Jett and Sam were in the NSW State team which began the championships with a strong start.

The team won all three of their pool games only conceding one goal placing them at the top of their pool.

This led the team to a repechage game where their winning streak came to end against Queensland Maroon after the game came to a draw.

The teams battled it out in a shootout where Queensland Maroon came out on top.

The team was then up against Queensland Gold in the quarter finals proving that Queensland were too good for NSW winning 2-3 which led NSW to a semi final against Western Australia Gold.

This game was another draw for NSW State ending in a shootout with Western Australia too good 4-1.

NSW were then left to battle it out against Victoria in a 7/8 classification game with NSW winning 5-2.

Jett was NSW State leading goal scorer and the men's championships third highest goal scorer.

Elly Thornberry was NSW Blues' one of two goal keepers who saved the team time and time again.

Blues started their championships with one win out of their pool games against Victoria Development 3-1.

The team went on to win their repechage game against South Australia 1-2 which advanced the team to quarter finals.

Unfortunately Western Australia Gold were also strong in the girls competition as well as Western Australia Black with both teams beating NSW Blues.

This left the Blues to fight it out in the 7/8 classification game which ACT dominated winning 2-0 against the Blues.

Archie and James competed with the men's NSW Blues who weren't as lucky in pool games losing all three games in close results and then falling short to Tasmania in repechage.

Blues were left to fight in pool D were they were able to come up with some wins for the week.

The team had a convincing 7-1 win over ACT, 6-0 win over Victoria Development and 3-0 win over Northern Territory.

Alexander and team ACT also had a hard fought championships with ACT falling short in all of their pool games, repechage and two pool D games but were able to manage a 3-2 win over Northern Territory.

Also representing Parkes was Jordan Grosvenor who was the men's NSW Blues team manager with Archie and James.