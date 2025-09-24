Mariah Williams has added another goal to her name in a test match series against New Zealand Black Sticks in the Oceania Cup.

With the Hockeyroos, Williams came up against the New Zealand team in the heat of Darwin over three games.

Both teams were not only competing for the Oceania Cup but also qualification into the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup.

The Black Sticks took charge of the series with a 1-0 win in a hard-fought opener against the Hockeyroos.

Hockey Australia said despite sustained pressure, a clear territorial edge and significant circle advantage, the Hockeyroos couldn't find the finishing touch to turn dominance into goals.

The Hockeyroos and the Black Sticks brought the same fighting energy into game two where this time the Hockeyroos claimed the win.

It was nil-all for the majority of the match before Williams knocked in a goal for Australia in the 56th minute during the Hockeyroo's tenth penalty corner.

A low flick from Claire Colwill found Williams at the post for a deflection, turning the third game of the test series into a high-stakes decider.

Williams' performance in game two also earnt her Player of the Match.

Both the Hockeyroos and the Black Sticks found the back of the net in game three, locking the score at 1-all resulting in a shootout to decide the Oceania Cup winner and 2026 Women's World Cup qualifier.

Unfortunately the Black Sticks proved too good for the Hockeyroos claiming the third game win dominating the shootout five goals to Australia's three.

The Hockeyroos will still have a chance to qualify for the World Cup early next year.

Adding to Williams' success, she was named one of Hockeyroo's highest goal scorers for the year.

It was a three-way tie for the title with Williams, Courtney Schonell and Jade Smith each knocking in five goals for the Hockeyroos.

Williams will now pull on the NSW Pride jersey to commence the 2025 Hockey One League which kicks off on 10 October.

NSW Pride will be up against Canberra Chill in Canberra before their first home game on 18 October at Narellan against the Tassie Tigers.