The NSW Reconstruction Authority (RA) is hosting a Resilient Homes Expo to help homeowners and community members who are looking to make their homes more flood resilient.

The expo will provide information about the Resilient Homes Program grant process, development approval processes, and how successful resilient building and relocation projects can be delivered.

It will take place next week on Wednesday, 3 September from 4pm to 7pm at the Eugowra Showground, Oberon Street.

Homeowners and business representatives can visit information stands and speak with representatives from councils, RA, SafeWork NSW, Building Commission NSW, and various industry associations and businesses interested in resilient building services.

Breakout sessions on resilient measures, development approval processes, and relocation will also be on offer throughout the expo.

There will be opportunities on the day to book 15-minute one-on-one appointments with a member of the Resilient Homes Program team, or a council officer.

Residents who had flooding in or around their homes in November 2022 may be eligible for grants from the

Resilient Homes Program to help increase the resilience of their dwelling.

This includes if your home was surrounded or inundated by floodwater.

Even if your home wasn’t severely damaged or destroyed, making simple improvements could minimise the impact of future flood events.

You may be eligible for grants to assist with:

Home Retrofit – up to $50,000 to retrofit or repair your home, including raising power points, outdoor air conditioners and

hot water systems.

Home Raising – up to $100,000 to elevate your home.

Home Rebuild or Relocation – up to $100,000 towards the cost of rebuilding or relocating a home.

Planning and preparation costs – up to $20,000 to assist with planning, design and development costs.

Hardship provisions may also be available.

Find out more at the Resilient Homes Expo.