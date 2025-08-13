How lucky we still are today that, despite great local opposition, our Parkes Shire Council built its new administration centre in the 80s.

The town has benefitted greatly from this well-designed building which not only enabled more efficient use of council‘s staff and resources but provided sufficient parking space for employees and visitors, gave us the Coventry Room for meetings and displays and, for the first time, a first-class library.

At the time the building’s opponents did not believe the old town hall was no longer fit for purpose, and a group of farmers who thought the money should be spent on rural roads, along with business people and other residents who believed their rates would rise enormously, stirred up tremendous fear and hatred throughout the community.

Of course, when it was completed, most people realised they had been led astray.

As Ian Chambers said in this paper (31 July):

“This was an example of vocal members of the community creating doubt in the minds of others and the inability of the protestors to foresee the potential benefits of expenditure on needed infrastructure.”

And now in 2025, here we go again, with another vocal group having townspeople fearing for their health and farmers fearing furan emissions will ruin their land.

Yet this facility is a completely sealed unit and will emit only a small amount of water vapour, and a very large amount of clean, green energy.

I would urge anyone who is currently against the waste proposal to either email info@parkesenergy.com.au or phone them on 8405 7915. You can ask questions about your concerns or, better still, get a copy of the questions that have been raised by the community and their answers.

It really is time to stop the hatred and the distrust.

It’s time to get positive and appreciate that the benefits this facility, and others like it, will bring not only to our community but also to the environment, are enormous.

It’s time to accentuate the positive.

Parkes is being given a great gift and it’s time to acknowledge it.

Pam Nankivell, Parkes