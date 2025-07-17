Parkes Little Athletics athletes have been recognised for their hard work and dedication to the sport of track and field.

Harlen Corney and Emily Wild have been selected in the 2025/26 Little Athletics Emerging Athlete Program (LEAP) and Toby Morgan officially holds four Australian records.

Harlen and Emily have been selected into the invite only LEAP program focused on athlete development which identifies emerging athletes in each Little Athletics event and provides unique opportunities to assist in their athletics development and encourage further participation in the sport of track and field.

Harlen and Emily will have access to nationally accredited, recognised and respected coaches and athletes and exclusive development opportunities to improve their athletic ability in qualifying events.

Athletes will be encouraged, receive social opportunities and develop interpersonal skills with like-minded others and develop a team focused environment.

The LEAP program is a pathway towards 'next level' opportunities such as the Australian Little Athletics Championships and the National U15 Camp.

The camp is highly beneficial in Little Athletics athletes athletic development offering them planned coaching sessions each day aimed at enhancing athlete performance and event and general fitness, workshops each day focusing on topics such as strength and conditioning and stretching, guest appearances by senior elite athletes and social and fun activities to promote the team aspect.

The program is specifically designed for maximum learning, interpersonal development and most importantly fun.

Toby Morgan has also received special recognition this time in the form of certificates instead of medals.

The athletics superstar now holds four Australian records for his F43/T43 para classification.

Toby broke the 100m, 200m and 800m record across u15, u17, u20 and allcomers age groups and javelin for u15.

Parkes Little Athletics wrote on their Facebook page that Toby's determination, dedication and talent continues to inspire everyone at the club and beyond.

We can't wait to see what the talented Parkes Little Athletics athletes achieve next.