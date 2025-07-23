Parkes Energy Recovery has released a comprehensive Q&A to the Parkes community in an effort to address questions and concerns regarding an Energy from Waste facility it proposes to build.

The 22-page document contains eight topics - on company history, technology, economics, energy recovery, health, environment, social/cultural and regulation - and 116 questions and answers in total.

Technology features the most questions and answers with 30, followed by the environment topic at 19.

It's been distributed to the company's community mailing list, compiled since the announcement of the project in its entirety was made in March, as well as shared with stakeholders and published on the project's website at parkesenergy.com.au.

The Q&A was developed in response to a document from the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives.

"While the project is still in its early stages, we know how important it is to keep the community informed," Parkes Energy Recovery wrote in its overview in the document.

"We are committed to transparency and addressing the questions and concerns of local residents, stakeholders and the wider public."

The company said it has received valuable input and questions from the community over the past few months, including a resource from the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives, named ‘Questions to ask when evaluating a “Waste-to-Energy” Incinerator project or proposal’.

"We’ve been sent these questions and have seen them circulated online so we wanted to publish this broadly to anyone who might be interested," the company said.

"This Q&A is based off this and provides current information about the project."

Parkes Energy Recovery is proposing to obtain the required approvals, design, fund, build, own and operate an Energy from Waste facility within the Parkes Special Activation Precinct, to provide a reliable source of energy and a sustainable solution for managing non-recyclable waste in regional NSW.