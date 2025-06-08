Parkes Croquet Club were one of the lucky local sporting organisations who were successful in round one of the Sporting Grants Program by Parkes Shire Council and Evolution Northparkes Mining.

The club was successfully awarded $1840 to conduct training and coaching sessions with Currajong Disability during autumn and winter.

With the grant the Croquet Club is able to provide eight fortnightly sessions to teach Currajong the ins and outs of croquet.

Croquet members have said that some people are showing significant improvement over the course of the sessions with others already being talented at the game.

As well as providing lessons the club is able to put on a fabulous spread of morning tea to fuel all the keen croquet enthusiasts.

If you are interested in trying your hand at croquet the Parkes Croquet Club welcomes you on Saturday mornings from 9.30am.