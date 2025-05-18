Toby Morgan has finished the season on a high after returning from the Australian Little Athletics Championships in Adelaide with an amazing five national medals.

The talented Trundle athlete competed in under 13 multiclass events over the ANZAC Day weekend and was one of two para U13 athletes representing NSW.

Toby spent two days at Sydney with the NSW squad before the championships where they prepared and bonded as a team.

On ANZAC Day the squad were part of a dawn service before they travelled to the airport to fly to Adelaide together for two days of competition.

Toby won gold in javelin throwing an impressive 16.32m, which is three metres further than he threw in March at the NSW Junior Championships.

He didn’t stop there winning another gold in the 400m, running a personal best of 1:35.71.

Toby then went on to claim silver in the 100m, 200m and 800m.

As well as his individual success Toby was proud to be part of the NSW squad who won their 37th Australian Little Athletics Championship.

First held in 1971, the 2025 U13 championship went down to the last two events with NSW holding off Queensland 778 to 753 points.

Toby was named by Athletics NSW as one of five athletes who led NSW to victory with his multi-medal results.

NSW claimed the prestigious Trevor Billingham Trophy which is named after the founder of Little Athletics in Australia.

As well as achieving great results both individual and as part of the NSW team, Toby had an amazing athletics experience and made many new friends around the state.