While on a visit to Parkes Greens MP Dr Amanda Cohn MLC hit the pavement, but not the kind we're used to seeing, and took part in our local Parkrun at Northparkes Oval.

The former GP from Albury is a keen runner, cyclist, swimmer and bushwalker and she took part in the town's weekly, free and volunteer-led Parkrun event around Northparkes, Spicer and Pioneer ovals on 26 July.

Dr Cohn was in town that day for the 'No Parkes Energy from Waste incinerator' community information night at the Parkes Leagues Club where almost 600 people packed the auditorium.

She was one of seven speakers that night.

The parkrun - Northparkes Oval's 214th - wasn't for the faint hearted though with just 25 people running, jogging and walking the five kilometre course in windy, damp and very cold conditions.

Dr Cohn was one of four first-timers to the Parkes parkrun, organisers were thrilled to share, with these entrants travelling from Albury, Wollongong and Corowa.

With a blistering cold headwind in the second lap, any chance of PBs sadly fell away organisers said, with no PBs recorded for that week's event.

"Take heart though, this will only make you stronger and the trip around the circuit easier this Saturday!" They said.

The event is always looking for volunteers to help keep the event running every Saturday.

The group said there are plenty of spaces in the coming weeks.

"So if you’re able and willing to help, we’d love to hear from you," organisers said.

Follow the group on the Northparkes Oval Parkrun Facebook page for updates on runs and what volunteer positions they need to fill each week.

Head to Northparkes Oval by 7.50am for the run to start at 8am every Saturday.