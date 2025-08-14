Ewan Moody isn't one to shy away from a sporting field, competing in as many sporting teams and codes as he possibly can.

This year alone Ewan was selected for not one, not two but four Western representative teams including hockey, rugby league, rugby union and touch football.

He was also selected for the Western Rugby union schoolboys team, the NSW CHS rugby union team and Central West U18s rugby union team.

Most recently Ewan was part of the NSW All Schools 2's rugby union team which placed second in the Australian Schools Rugby Union Championships in Queensland.

This was Ewan's first time competing in a national championship and he really valued the experience.

"We definitely expected to be in the finals, we probably could have won but just a couple of things sort of let us down," Ewan said.

Ewan's team lost to the NSW All Schools first team and before finals both the first and second team had won all of their games for the whole championships.

Ewan was also part of the Central West Rugby Union U18s team which competed at the 2025 Rugby Union State Championships.

Half of the U18s team was made up of Parkes Boars players which Ewan said made the experience really fun.

The team ended up placing third in Country NSW and ninth in the state.

Looking ahead Ewan is focusing on finals for both Parkes Boars colt's under 19s and first grade sides and Parkes Spacemen under 18s side.

The Year 12 Parkes High School student is also looking ahead to next year where he hopes to be in Sydney further developing his sporting career in rugby union.

"Hopefully I can go and play somewhere in Sydney next year and just see what opportunities arise from that," Ewan added.

When asked what is it about sport the young athlete loves so much he said, "it just feels right, it feels normal."