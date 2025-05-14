On Saturday mining company MCA were our sponsors in an 18 Stableford event.

MCA have supported PGC in a number of initiatives in the past and we are appreciative of their ongoing association with the club.

The event also doubled as the first round of the ’25 Handiskins event.

On a great day for golf, on a receptive layout, there were 69 starters.

The finish was a great tussle with three golfers tied on 38 points for most of the day before the perennial swooper, Mick Smith, came down the outside with a late run to get there by a point.

Mick played off an 11 handicap on the day and had a solid 42 off the stick on the front before a 2 birdie back nine gave him a 38 off the stick.

The sizzling 2nd nine must have been from the stop at halfway and getting the right sustenance.

Lindsay Elliott won the countback with Richard Hutchinson and Gordon ‘Leo’ Pritchard with Tom Medcalf a further point behind.

Lindsay was cock-a-hoop with getting over his playing mates let alone being in contention to the death knell.

He also established a strong start for his Handiskins campaign this year.

There were five golfers lurking back on 35 stumping up some points for the ongoing Handiskins campaign.

The Phipps brothers enjoyed a family struggle, Rob ‘Baron’ Cheney had his first outing in his Johnny Cash kit, John Dwyer could have had any score except for the wand, which I believe may be sent for a spell now and Melissa Russell, a regular visitor from Manilla, was prepping for a tilt at the WDLG champs down at West Wyalong this week.

We wish all our contestants the best of luck on the tricky layout.

The Nearest The Pins winners were – Bridgestone Mining 1st Nym Dziuba at 862cm, Griffins Leading Edge by Rob Hey at 200cm, Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Richard Hutchinson at 55cm, the Westlime 11th by Justin O’Malley 155cm, the Gulf Western Oil 17th by Peter Amor at 139cm.

The lucrative money hole was won by Peter Amor at 139cm.

Ball winners were Richard Hutchinson, Gordon Pritchard 38, Tom Medcalf 37, Ian Phipps, Rob Cheney, Melissa Russell, John Dwyer, Garry Phipps 35.