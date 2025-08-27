A series of major upgrades to The Bogan Way are complete, transforming more than 25 kilometres of this vital regional freight route and significantly improving safety and access across the Parkes Shire.

Seven projects made up the $15.7 million Parkes Shire North South Link (MR350) Project, which all was officially 'opened' on Monday in Trundle.

The work included three projects funded by more than $4.5 million from the Australian Government under the Safer Local Roads and Infrastructure Program, and more than $9 million from the NSW Government over the past four years.

The Bogan Way supports transport operators connecting producers to grain silos route through the Narromine, Parkes and Forbes shires and the Central West Livestock Exchange, and is a vital haulage and residential access route.

Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott said the funding enabled Parkes Shire Council to deliver works that would otherwise have taken many more years to complete.

“Grant funding was instrumental in delivering these significant upgrades to such a vital freight link that services not just our shire, but the wider region and the state," Mayor Westcott said.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King said The Bogan Way is a vital freight corridor for regional NSW, and completing these upgrades means safer, more reliable travel for the heavy vehicles that keep the local economies moving.

“The Australian Government is proud to partner with the NSW Government and Parkes Shire Council to deliver practical, targeted upgrades that will make a real difference to the region," Ms King said.

The completed works enable higher productivity vehicles, including AB Triples, to safely use the route, thanks to upgrades that addressed pavement rehabilitation, widening, realignment, culvert replacement, and the installation of wire rope barriers.

The seven projects along The Bogan Way include:

- The Bogan Way and McGrane Way intersection north of Tullamore was realigned and widened and major pavement reconstruction completed, widened two culverts, and installed a traffic island and lighting.

- Southern Tullamore - widened 14.1 kilometres of narrow seal, correcting poor pavement conditions through rehabilitation and the installation of compliant road batter slopes, and installed five culverts.

- The Bogan Way at the entrance to Trundle widened a narrow road formation and completed pavement corrections, enhancing road reliability and safety.

- The Bogan Way from the railway crossing to Botfield Road - upgraded road shoulder works, widening the road pavement to allow for a more cohesive connection between the road and the railway crossing nine kilometres north of Bogan Gate.

- The Bogan Way at Bogan Gate township corrected poor road pavement conditions, and completed shaping and drainage works.

- The Bogan Way south of Parkes between Nelungaloo Road to Monumea Gap Road included intersection upgrades for both Nelungaloo Road and Monumea Gap Road intersection to improve safety.

- The Bogan Way south of Parkes, north of Crooked Creek Bridge upgraded three kilometres of road network, widening the road pavement and addressing the stormwater issues in the localised area.

NSW Minister for Roads and Minister for Regional Transport Jenny Aitchison said improving key freight routes like The Bogan Way was helping local industries move goods more efficiently, reducing travel times and making journeys safer for everyone.

“These upgrades are a great example of what can be achieved when all levels of government work together to deliver for regional NSW," Ms Aitchison said.

Parkes Shire Council Director of Operations Logan Hignett said this project has not only delivered a safer and more productive freight route, but it has also been a significant step forward in how they approach road construction across the shire.

“By introducing machine guidance technology, we upskilled our teams and delivered more precise outcomes, improving efficiency and reducing material wastage," he said.

“The partnership between council and private contractors throughout the seven upgrades was a standout, working collaboratively allowed us to deliver works more efficiently.

“Just as importantly, community feedback played a key role in shaping the design at each location, particularly around drainage and flood resilience.

“Local knowledge was critical to getting those solutions right, which was an important lesson when delivering capital works of this magnitude," Mr Hignett added.