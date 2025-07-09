Parkes Little Athletics Club have been awarded a highly commended for Regional Centre of the Year at the annual Little Athletics NSW Awards Night.

Parkes Little Athletics Club was one of more than 219 Little Athletics clubs across the state and 19 regional clubs nominated for the award.

"This is a huge achievement and we're incredibly proud to have come in as a close second to the winner," Parkes Little Athletics wrote on Facebook.

"Our club was recognised for the incredible work by our committee, parents and athletes creating an inclusive and positive culture that's helping our athletes and club thrive."

Parkes Little Athletics are proud of everything their athletes and community have achieved and by all reports they are just getting started.

Representatives of the club who attended the awards night on Saturday have returned to Parkes full of inspiration and fresh ideas for the upcoming season.

The 2025/26 season of Little Athletics begins in October and Parkes Little Athletics can't wait to get started.