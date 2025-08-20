Kurt Lovett will return to the hockey scene on home turf after being announced in the 2025 NSW Pride Hockey One squad.

The hockey athlete has been away in the United Kingdom playing for East Grinstead Hockey Club and was last seen in the NSW Pride uniform in 2019 when the team won gold in the Hockey One league.

NSW Pride were excited to announce the former Kookaburra's return on social media.

"Lovett is back and ready to add to his Hockey One tally of eight goals in eight games. Thrilled to have you back Kurt," NSW Pride posted to Facebook.

Mariah Williams was also announced in the women's NSW Pride squad where she will be one of seven current Hockeyroos in the squad.

Parkes Hockey were also excited to share the news of the two former Parkes hockey players on social media.

"We are thrilled to see Mariah Williams in the Pride jersey again. We can't wait to cheer you on.

"Kurt's return to the Pride team has us so excited. Looking forward to cheering you on from our living rooms," Parkes Hockey posted to their Facebook page.

The NSW Pride start their 2025 Hockey One season in Canberra.

Both sides will be facing Canberra Chill on 11 October in round one before hosting their first home matchday on 18 October at the Macarthur Hockey Complex, Narellan against the Tassie Tigers.