The parliamentary committee appointed to examine proposed Energy from Waste facilities, not only in Parkes but across the state, is calling for submissions.

The 'Select Committee on Proposed Energy from Waste Facilities' will examine the technology, emissions, health and environmental impacts, regional planning implications, international best practices and alternative waste management solutions.

A proposal to build the Parkes Energy Recovery facility, to be located within the Parkes Special Activation Precinct west of the town, was launched in March.

There has since been a large push against the project by residents and farmers in the shire, with an advocacy group forming called the Parkes Clean Future Alliance.

The Select Committee consists of chair Nichole Overall (Nationals, MLC), deputy chair Dr Amanda Cohn (Greens, MLC), Dr Sarah Kaine (Labor, MLC), Natasha Maclaren-Jones (Liberal, MLC), Peter Primrose (Labor, MLC), Rod Roberts (Independent, MLC) and Emily Suvaal (Labor, MLC).

Chair Nichole Overall said the inquiry, its motion passing in the Upper House on 6 August, was sparked by growing and unresolved concerns in communities like Parkes and Tarago, where a facility is also planned.

"It will provide a forum for residents to voice any concerns about these proposed developments," Ms Overall said.

The inquiry is to consider alternative solutions for managing residual waste produced by Greater Sydney, ensuring a statewide and balanced approach.

Sydney landfills are expected to run out of space by 2030.

"We absolutely need to tackle the broader issue of waste, but regional communities should not be expected to bear the burden of Sydney’s waste without adequate and transparent consultation," Ms Overall said.

"This inquiry is a chance to explore solutions that are fair, informed and inclusive."

Deputy chair Dr Amanda Cohn said the inquiry was a massive opportunity to explore alternative options to reduce and manage residual waste from Greater Sydney.

"Burning rubbish isn't the solution to our overproduction of waste," she said on social media on Tuesday about the inquiry, while also expressing her concerns for the environment and human health.

"These kinds of incinerators are banned in Sydney and they shouldn't be allowed in rural and regional NSW either.

"What we really need to be doing is actually reducing the amount of waste that we're producing at its source and improving initiatives to repair, reuse and recycle materials.

"If you're interested in this issue, now is the time to have your say."

Both the Parkes Clean Future Alliance and proponents of the proposed Parkes facility support a parliamentary inquiry, with Parkes Energy Recovery director Ed Nicholas saying he welcomed other avenues for the discussion and hopes it will answer the community's questions.

The committee welcomes submissions from interested stakeholders and members of the community.

The closing date for submissions is 31 October 2025.

For more information about this inquiry, including the committee membership, terms of reference and to make a submission, see the inquiry webpage at www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/committees/listofcommittees/Pages/committee-details.aspx?pk=337.

Parkes Clean Future Alliance is encouraging Parkes residents to have their say on Energy from Waste facilities.

"This is our chance to advocate for our community and help to shape the future of Sydney's waste management so that it doesn't unfairly burden Regional NSW," said Ben Stead from the alliance.

The alliance is also looking at beginning baseline testing in Parkes to record crucial and local data they can reference.

It's seeking volunteers who would like to help by being part of a network of properties that will be tested.

"It doesn’t have to be rural land, residential properties are just as valuable for this purpose," Ben said.

Those willing to be involved can email Parkes Clean Future Alliance at info@parkescleanfuture.org.