An undefeated season and a first minor premiership has all led to the last victory of the season for Parkes United - one that was 14 years in the making.

On Saturday, 6 September crowds gathered around Mariah Williams Field at the Parkes McGlynn Sporting Complex to see the team end their historic season in the best way possible, a grand final win on home turf against Dubbo Lions.

As well as claiming the season win Parkes United's very own captain/coach Jack Elliott cleaned up the Central West Premier League awards being named the grand final most valuable player, the Central West Premier League season best and fairest and leading goal scorer with a massive 20 goals for the year.

Ahead of the big game Jack said the team was feeling pretty good about how they were going into the game and obviously a little bit nervous.

"The score was 6-2 which I didn't really feel like represented the game, I felt like it was a lot tighter than 6-2," Jack said.

"The first quarter was really tough and then in the second quarter we scored five goals and we clicked into gear."

Flynn Thompson kicked off Parkes United's five quick goals within the second quarter followed by a deflection from Archie Daley in a short corner and deflection from Tom Rix.

Tom Rix quickly turned the score into 4-0 with another deflection from Ryan Dunford's fast pass to Andrew Bourke on top of the circle to Tom in front of the goal, who put his stick down just in time to deflect the ball to the back of the net.

Declan Daley rounded out the last goal of the second quarter with another deflection.

"We used our pace to our advantage and we scored a lot of good team goals.

"The goals we scored were all passes around the goalie as we know they have a good goalie and we knew that he would be able to save direct shots from the top so we were doing our best to work it around him," Jack said.

Dubbo's goalkeeper was Kane McFarlane who previously played with Parkes United and was part of the Parkes United squad which made it to the Central West Premier League grand final in 2023.

In the third quarter Parkes United conceded two goals from Dubbo Lions within eight minutes.

The first goal from Dubbo Lions was a tomahawk in a short corner from Ted Murray who was also in the Parkes United grand final side in 2023.

The second goal from Dubbo came from a scramble on the back line where the ball ultimately found the back of the net.

The last quarter saw Parkes score their last goal for the season from Jack Elliott.

Jack received the ball from the short corner at the top of the circle and was able to hit it directly into the top right corner.

He said every player played well in the grand final but Tom Searl, Ryan Dunford, Pete Amor and Andrew Bourke had a really good game.

"It was a whole team performance to get that result."

A highlight for Jack on the day was the massive crowd that surrounded the field to watch the team play.

"The crowd was awesome there on Saturday and just the atmosphere and after the game, especially with all our families was the highlight for me," Jack added.

The team is already starting to look ahead to next year, excited to see if they can continue their high in the Central West Premier League competition.