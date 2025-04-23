PHOTO
Parkes' Henry Kross has brought home silver from the Australian Junior Open in what was his first year playing in a new age group.
Henry only turned 15 in February, making him one of the youngest in his division - the Under 17s - of the World Squash Federation junior platinum event.
He was down 2-0 and fought back to win 3-2 to advance into the Under 17s Boys Final of the national titles in Melbourne, where he faced a tough opponent from Pakistan.
Henry came runner-up in the final.
"I had a pretty good week in Melbourne for the Australian Junior Open, coming away with a silver medal," the squash star said.
"I had some tough competition along the way with Pierre and Zen in the rounds, before a quarter final against Joel which is always close.
"In the semi I got to play Stanley where I was down 2-0 before I clicked in and found some length on the glass court to get away with the win in 5.
"The final wasn't my best squash, not being as aggressive as I usually am but Azan is tough.
"I'm happy with second in my first year up in the 17s."
Henry was thrilled to be awarded by a couple of world champions in Rachael Grinham and David Palmer.