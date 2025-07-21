Sherrie Williams from Tullamore has broken the Guinness World Record for the most weight lifted in an hour by a one arm deadlift.

At 23,950kg, Sherrie surpassed the record by 3950kg on Sunday at Anytime Fitness Forbes, where she works as a group fit trainer.

It's an unofficial record for the moment, until she submits it to Guinness World Record officials for approval, which can take up to three months.

In the meantime she's soaking up the achievement and the two-and-a-half-year journey that led her to this day.

Especially given it didn't all quite go to plan on Sunday.

"I was aiming for 30,000kg," Sherrie admitted.

"I was a bit nervous because I had woken up feeling heavy on my chest, like the feeling of a cold coming on.

"I told myself to just get in and do it.

"There were a few factors I had to play with - do I do more reps, less weight in case I wasn't feeling well or do I do less reps, heavier weight?

"I went the cardio way."

Sherrie had taken a few days off work in the lead-up to the attempt, doing things that made her happy, like gardening. She's also an event manager for the human pull at the Tullamore Show in August.

"Stuff to keep my mind busy," she said.

Sherrie and her band of volunteers gathered at Anytime Fitness Forbes on Sunday morning for a prompt 10.30am start.

The equipment had to be weighed prior, including the 20kg bar, and the entire event filmed to document it.

Sherrie began one-arm deadlifting 40kg, done in sets of 10, 12 or 15 reps every minute.

She dropped to 30kg at 11.02am.

By 11.04am she had reached 14,160kg and at 11.13am she had just over 2000kg to go.

Sherrie fought back tears when she equalled the record of 20,000kg at 11.18am, breaking it a minute later with a 360kg set.

"There's sweat, tears but no blood," Sherrie laughed just moments after breaking the Guinness record.

She finished with a bang too, lifting 70kg in her final four lifts in the few minutes remaining to get her to 23,950kg.

"I feel good, I'm shaking," she said.

Sherrie began to feel the pinch and the weight of the challenge half-way in, when she dropped back to 30kg, but she pushed on.

There was a much bigger reason behind her record attempt too - she was doing this to honour a dear friend lost to suicide, Heath, and mental health overall.

Through pushing herself, Sherrie wanted to promote positive mental health.

"There was another reason why I did this today which was to piggyback the message of mental health," she said.

"I lost someone close to me and all I ask is if you're struggling to please go and talk to someone, anything can be fixed, just go and talk to someone.

"3000 people die by suicide every year... Coming to the gym is my therapy."

Sherrie encourages people struggling to "share the load".

"I lifted a lot today but I didn't do it alone, I had a group of people cheering me on and helping me push through it," she said.

"Speak up, don't carry it."

Sherrie also took a moment to thank strength coach from Newcastle Rob Allen, who is an Australian Champion Masters powerlifter - she started this journey training under Rob.

Anytime Fitness Forbes manager Zara Crawford, who helped with time keeping and refereeing, described Sherrie's achievement as incredible.

"We're very proud of you," she told Sherrie.

"Sherrie brings a special energy... She's a big advocate for mental health and we wanted to support her through this."

Colleague and personal trainer D-Arne Gunn was also a time keeper and counter; personal trainer Haylee Redfern from Forbes was referee, time keeper and specialist witness; Rachel Crawford from Orange was the plate-loader and helper; Justice of the Peace Kerry Hessel from Forbes was an independent witness; and Parkes man Chris Williams from RSN Live was the videographer.

Sherrie certainly isn't done with Guinness World Record attempts just yet - she's already started planning another for next year, with no date planned as yet.

She wants to break the heaviest one arm deadlift which currently stands at 100kg.

"So far I can lift 90kg to the knee," Sherrie said.

"I'm aiming for 101.25kg."

How Sherrie was introduced to one-arm deadlifting and ultimately soon to have her name written in the Guinness World Record books came as a result of a car accident in Newcastle three and a half years ago.

She was 't-boned' by another car that sent her vehicle flying in one direction and the other driver in another direction.

She shoulder-barged her way out of the car and had snapped her right forearm in the collision, which later needed surgery to insert plates and pins.

Sherrie was already largely involved in strongman competitions but was uncertain if she could continue doing deadlifts at this point, let alone go to the gym for a while.

She soon discovered the one-arm deadlift.

"So that became a thing," she said.

"I ended up reaching 80kg (with one arm), and it didn't take long for the other arm to recover and catch up."

There's been no time for rest after Sunday's effort, Sherrie was straight back at work at 6am on Monday and she's in the middle of training for the World Deadlifting Championships that take place in Canberra in August, which features strongman competitions.

Sherrie competes in the Masters under 65kg division.

The first part of these titles were in March where Sherrie broke the silver dollar deadlift world record in her division on 29 March.

Resources are available to help those who need it: Call Lifeline 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat online; Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467; Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636; and MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78.