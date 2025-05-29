Our boys and girls under 18 hockey teams proved too strong for Newcastle at the U18 NSW Hockey Field State Championships, with both teams bringing home gold against their city counterparts.

Parkes boys began their campaign with a winning streak in division one at Box Hill, Sydney.

On day one the boys defeated New England 4-1 and Tamworth 2-1.

They then went on to beat Illawarra South Coast 4-1 on day two before Metro South West put an end to the boys winning streak with a 3-1 win over Parkes.

Day three saw the boys in the semi final against North West Sydney.

There was no stopping Parkes as they put goal after goal away winning 5-0 and advancing to the grand final.

The grand final had Parkes up against a strong Newcastle side who had not lost a game with four wins and one draw.

Although their impressive run leading up to the grand final, Newcastle couldn't stop Parkes who showed they wanted the U18 boys division one title more, winning 3-1.

To end a impressive championship campaign the team was awarded the Play the Whistle award while captain Will Rix was awarded Player of the Tournament for the U18 Boys Championships.

On the other side of Sydney in Narellan our Parkes U18 girls were having an impressive championship of their own.

On day one Parkes defeated Lithgow 2-0 followed by a strong 3-0 win against Albury Wodonga.

Day two started with a narrow lost against Newcastle 2 1-0 and a draw to Albury Wodonga 1-all.

On finals day the girls managed to add a third win to their championship campaign in semi finals against Albury Wodonga 3-2 which earnt them a spot in the grand final.

The Parkes girls were back up against Newcastle 2.

In what was probably the closest game of the championships the full time buzzer went with no score on the scoreboard which meant the girls had to battle it out in a penalty shootout.

Parkes goal keeper Elly Thornberry kept Parkes' goal mouth clean while Parkes was able to knock in one goal by captain Ellie Parker which ultimately won them the division three championship.

The Parkes U18 team will now move up into division two for next year's championship.

The boys were led by coaches Jack Elliot and Declan Daley and manager Jim Daley, and the girls were coached by Matt Searl and manager Amy Thornberry.