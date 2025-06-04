In a move that has never happened before in the history of Parkes Hockey, four sets of brothers have been called up to play on the same side in the Open Men's Field State Hockey titles.

The Daley brothers of Declan, Hugh and Archie, the Johnstone brothers Koby, Zanda and Jett, Will and Tom Searl, and Jack and Sam Westcott have been named to play for Parkes in the 2025 championships that take place this June long weekend on the Central Coast.

They'll join the rest of their team mates Toby Collins, Ryan Dunford, Taylor Dolbel, Jack Elliott, Fletcher Norris and Flynn Thompson.

And their coach is a Westcott too - Jack and Sam's father, Ian Westcott.

"It's a fair-bit of a milestone to have that many brothers playing on the one side," Ian said.

"Certainly they have played with one another at different times but all at once, that's never happened before."

Many of these boys are backing up after winning the Under 18s NSW Boys Hockey Field State Championships in Newcastle two weeks earlier.

Of all the brothers, the youngest player is Sam at 16 years old and Will the eldest at 23.

Jett and Jack are also Australian representatives while the remainder of the brothers have all played for NSW before.

"We have a good range of talent and the boys gel quite well together," Ian said.

"They've been playing in and out of A and B division and we have a very strong side.

"Some have said it is a red-hot looking side so it'll be exciting to see the results."

Whether having that many brothers playing together at once will work for or against them, Ian couldn't say for sure.

But either way it will indeed make for some very entertaining hockey.