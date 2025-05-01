Five of Parkes' best veteran hockey players are heading north this month for another Oceania Trans Tasman Challenge.

They'll be in Cairns from 10 to 17 May competing for the title in their respective age groups.

Casey Miles (over 34s), Denise Gersbach (over 50s), Ian Westcott (over 50s), Dusty Powter (over 60s) and Maureen Massey (over 70s) were selected to play within Australian Masters Hockey teams during the challenge.

And all five were selected from the Women's and Men's Nationals in 2024, held in Sydney and Hobart respectively.

"To have five players from our country association make an Australian team is a great achievement for Parkes Hockey," rep Denise Gersbach said.

This is the second time Casey Miles has been selected to play in an Australian team after her first representation in the Australian A team at last year's World Cup.

She's been selected as a utility player which enables her to play across either the defensive, midfield or striker line.

This is Gersbach's eighth time she's been selected for an Australian team.

Selected as the vice-captain of the Over 50s team, Denise will play an attacking midfielder during the tournament.

This will also be the second time Ian Westcott will play in an Australian team after representing Australia in the World-Cup-winning Over 45s team last year.

Ian will play in the striker line.

Dusty Powter will be playing for Australia for the second time at the Trans Tasman Challenge, after representing Australia A at the World Cup last year, playing as a defensive midfielder.

This is the ninth time Maureen Massey will be playing for Australia.

She'll be representing as a goalkeeper in the Over 70s team.

All Australian players will arrive in camp on 10 May before training with their teams for three days.

They will then play a three test series against competitive New Zealand teams.

"All players have been training hard in the lead-up to this tournament to ensure they are at peak fitness levels," Gersbach said, as she looks forward to another thrilling tournament.

"All players are excited to be able to support one another in Cairns."