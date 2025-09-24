Residents across Parkes and the wider region are being urged to make sure their voices are formally heard in the parliamentary inquiry into Energy from Waste incineration in regional NSW, with submissions due by Friday, 31 October.

While many people have been writing letters to local councillors and MPs, Parkes Clean Future Alliance is reminding the community that these do not count as official submissions to the inquiry.

Only submissions lodged directly through the NSW Parliament portal or uploaded on behalf of residents will be considered by the committee.

Parkes Clean Future president Ben Stead said he is concerned that some community members may miss out on having their views recorded.

“I have been talking to a few members of the community who have told me they have completed a submission into the inquiry when in fact they have only written to state MPs and councillors," he said.

"While that is great, it’s not a submission to the inquiry.

"If you want to be heard and counted you must make a submission. Our guide, available on our website, is a great help."

The alliance has produced a short guide that explains how to prepare and lodge a submission, with clear instructions and examples of what to include.

"Submissions do not need to be lengthy or technical, personal stories and concerns are equally powerful," Ben said.

The committee has plans to provide assistance to those who would like it, with teachers and local residents offering their time to help anyone who would like support in preparing their submission.

Parkes Clean Future stresses that every single submission adds weight to the voice of the community and could make a crucial difference in the inquiry’s recommendations to government.

Information and the submission guide are available at www.parkescleanfuture.org, and the deadline is fast approaching.

"The message is clear: if you want your voice to be heard, it must be through a formal submission," Ben said.