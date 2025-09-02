After four years, several squad changes and revised tactics, Angus Jones and Fletcher Hall are finally enjoying the spoils the Young Farmer Challenge brings.

It's the popular team event at the Parkes Show held towards the end of the main day on Tuesday that draws a big crowd and sees the ordinary showgoer take on challenges in a circuit-style competition.

Fourteen-year-old Angus and 13-year-old Fletcher stepped forward again this year, finding themselves another two new teammates - visitors here for the horse events - and partaking under the alias Mario and Luigi and Co.

Could the pair have taken on the masterful jumping and superhuman strength their namesakes suggest?

Maybe.

But one thing we know is for sure, they've found a winning combination that works.

This year the teams of four had to pull a bale of wool 50m, race on wooden skis to the other end and lasso "the bull" - a drum on wheels with horns, pulling it over a distance. And do that three times.

Whoever is the fastest wins.

"I sat on the drum or bull once around and Fletcher sat on it," Angus said.

"It's scary because it doesn't have breaks, no steering either, you just hope for the best."

The hardest though, Angus found were the wooden skis.

"You've all got to walk together," he explained.

And work together.

"Especially when Fletcher doesn't know his left and his right," Angus said.

"We said (to Fletcher) next year you come, you better know your left and right."

A great strategy since it could have cost them the trophy, and the prizemoney and ribbons.

"This was our fourth year - it only took us four years to win," Angus said.

And they triumphed over their arch nemesis Mitch Unger whose team had overpowered them on each occasion previously.

Every year Angus and Fletcher swapped-out team members.

"We had to find someone new because we kept losing so we sacked them," Angus said, playfully.

"Now we've found the winning team we're sticking with them.

"Mitch Unger better watch out. We'll be back to win it next year."