NSW SMALL WINEMAKERS WINE SHOW TASTING

Friday, 29 August

The NSW Small Winemakers Show has released 2025 dates and this year's public tasting is on Friday, 29 August at Forbes Town Hall. The gourmet wine presentation dinner follows on Saturday, 20 September.

FRONTLINE BALL 2025

Saturday, 30 August

This event has sold out but some final tickets might be available due to some guests now no longer able to attend. The Frontline Services Ball has evolved since it all began in 2022 and it continues to celebrate our local heroes while raising funds to support local Initiatives. The Frontline Ball is coordinated by a working party which includes representatives from Evolution Northparkes Operations, Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West the emergency service groups, local government representatives and external consultants. In 2025 the Frontline Ball is raising funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West, and Birds in the Bush, supporting domestic violence awareness in rural communities. Head to 123Tix for any possible final tickets. Also see the event's Facebook page for updates.

FASCINATING SCIENCE

1 September - 31 October

The Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre will be hosting the touring exhibition 'Fascinating Science' from Questacon. The exhibition will be in the Coventry Room gallery from 1 September to 31 October. This is a fantastic opportunity for the community and surrounding towns to engage in scientific principles relevant to everyday life and experience Questacon right here in Parkes.

TRUNDLE BUSH TUCKER DAY

Saturday, 6 September

Dust off your camp ovens and get your dancing boots ready for a day full of country music and bush cooking in Trundle. This year Casey Barnes will be headlining the popular event with The Bushwackers and The Alternators also gracing the Trundle stage. As well as country music there will also be free kids’ entertainment, pig races, market stalls, food vans, dog jumping and so much more. Get your tickets now at www.123tix.com.au/events/46970/trundle-bush-tucker-day-2025

FORBES SHOW

Saturday, 13 September

Put Saturday 13 September in your diary, it's the date of the 149th Forbes Show. The one-day show format introduced in 2024 is back in 2025, with plenty on. There will be entertainment and rides, animal nursery, fireworks, agricultural exhibitions and so much more. For more information visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/ForbesShowNSW

NAIDOC CELEBRATIONS

Saturday, 20 September

Parkes NAIDOC celebrations will be held on Saturday, 20 September between 10am and 2pm at Bushman’s Hill Wiradjuri Amphitheatre. There will be free activities for families including face painting, weaving, jumping castles, performances and other activities as well as lots of food. A special part of the day will be the presentation of NAIDOC awards.

EUGOWRA SHOW

Saturday, 20 September

Head to Eugowra Showground for a fun-filled day for the whole family. While the Show Society is organising all your favourite attractions and events, now's the time to plan your entries in the pavilion sections! Have you got a top fleece, outstanding jam or artwork to bring along? Memberships will be available via 123tix or at the show office from Monday, 15 September. Tickets will be available via 123tix or at the gate.

STREET DREAMS

Saturday, 27 September

Forbes is set to glow with colour and creativity when the brand-new Street Dreams Festival lights up the town this September. This free event, from 5pm to 9pm, will transform Harold Street, Victoria Park and Town Hall into cultural spaces filled with interactive light displays, creative installations, live performances and delicious food options.

CANOLA CUP FAMILY PICNIC DAY

Monday, 6 October

Eugowra Harness Racing Club knows how to host a great event and the Canola Cup is the pinnacle. This great family picnic day is back again on the October long weekend Monday. While the horses go round on the track, there's live music, great prizes for fashions on the field, free dodgem cars, jumping castle, and face painting. It all happens at Eugowra Showground Paceway from midday.

ALL ROADS LEAD TO TRUNDLE

17-19 October

With the Trundle ABBA Festival unable to go ahead this year because Parkes Shire Council cannot continue to fund it in its current form, Trundle locals have banded together to bring a new event in its place for the time being. Save the date for All Roads Lead to Trundle, a weekend full of fun. It includes the famous Pink Ribbon Night on the Friday (see details below), as well as a fundraising golf afternoon and music all day and night over the weekend. For more information, check out its Facebook page.

TRUNDLE PINK NIGHT

Friday, 17 October

Trundle will be turning pink for their tenth year this October. To celebrate their tenth anniversary Trundle Pink Night will be holding their biggest and boldest Pink Night yet! Join them for a night of fun, flair and fundraising as they celebrate a decade of coming together to support a cancer-free future. There will be prizes, raffles and auction on the night that you will not want to miss. Entry is free from 5pm at the Trundle Golf Club and make sure to dress in pink to celebrate community and making an impact. If you can't make it on the night you can still support the worth cause by heading to www.doitforcancer.com.au/fundraisers/trundlepinknight

SHOW 'N' SHINE

Saturday, 18 October

Save the date! Central West Car Club will be holding their annual Show 'n' Shine on 18 October from 9am to 3pm at Pioneer Oval. Entry is a gold coin donation with all proceeds going to charity. This year's feature vehicle is coupes.

