EARTHBOUND AND BEYOND

Until 5 September

Earthbound and Beyond, a collaborative exhibition by the Parkes Painters and Parkes Potters, is on at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre in the Coventry Room. See 120 paintings and ceramic works created by more than 35 local artists. The exhibition runs until Saturday 5 September.

STARGAZING AT BOGAN GATE

Thursday 13 August

Come stargazing at Bogan Gate, from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday 13 August. This free National Science Week event is a collaboration between the Inland Astro-Trail, Bogan Gate Primary School and the Bogan Gate community. Enjoy a very special pop-up exhibition by the students, then explore the night sky with Alex Abbey and fellow astronomers, who will have the telescopes set up in the "dark sky parking lot" between the pub and the hall in Hutton Street. Bookings via 123tix.com.au.

SHOW SEASON

14 August-2 September

One of the most thrilling times of the year in the Parkes Shire is here. Enjoy a fun family day out, enter classes and competitions, and watch and be part of all the action that make our agricultural shows great. As usual Tullamore kicks off the local show circuit with its show on 14-15 August, followed by Trundle on 18-19 August, Peak Hill 25-26 August and Parkes 31 August to 2 September.

THE GREAT STEAM CHALLENGE

Saturday 15 August

Register now and to be part of a team for the Construct and Conquer: The Great STEAM Challenge to tackle a hands-on STEAM challenge from 9am to 11.30am at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre. Participants will discuss, think, create, build, test and build some more, pushing creativity and design to the limit until the challenge is complete, tried and tested. With prizes up for grabs, it's a fast-paced, problem-solving adventure designed to spark teamwork, innovation and plenty of fun. Suitable for students in Years 5-10. Come up with a team or staff can help assign you one. Refreshments will be provided and all attendees must be members of the library. Register for free at https://events.humanitix.com/construct-and-conquer-the-great-steam-challenge.

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

15-30 August

The next play is about to hit the Little Theatre stage. The Importance of Being Earnest is far more than a comedy of manners; it is a subtle mirror held up to Victorian society, where laughter serves as a tool of social critique. Oscar Wilde masterfully combines wit, irony, and the lightness of formal dialogue to create a world where charm and hypocrisy walk hand-in-hand. This farce depicts the tangled affairs of two young aristocratic men, who lead double lives to evade unwanted social obligations, both assuming the name, Earnest, while wooing the two young women of their affections. In addition to the two pairs of young lovers – the play features the formidable Lady Bracknell, the fussy governess Miss Prism and the benign Canon Chasuble. Directed by Lisa Ramsay. Tickets are on sale at https://www.parkesmandd.com.au/box-office.

PARKES SHOW DINNER

Saturday, 15 August

Save the date. The Parkes Show Society is holding its annual show dinner in the lead up to the Parkes Show on 31 August to 2 September. Judging for the Miss Teenager and Young Woman competitions will take place on 15 August too, which will be followed by the show dinner that night. More details coming soon.

VIETNAM VETERANS DAY

Tuesday 18 August

Parkes RSL Sub-Branch will come together at its Vietnam War Memorial at the base of Memorial Hill to honour all Vietnam War veterans and their mates who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Commemorations begin at 11am and the community is welcome to attend.

MAKERSPACE IN MOTION

Thursday 20 August

To celebrate National Science Week, the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre is bringing some exciting events to its centre. They're calling adults and youth (Year 7 and up) to attend their drop-in session in the Makerspace Studio after hours from 4pm to 6.30pm to see STEAM come to life. Explore what is on offer in the Makerspace as the team demonstrates 3D printing, laser cutting, the embroidery sewing machine, robotics in action and Cricut. A perfect chance to sign-up for membership and there will be some give-a-ways. Come and go anytime during this session and be sure to book in for The Big Think science talk with operations scientist at the CSIRO Parkes Radio Observatory John Sarkissian directly after this session. The topic is "Challenging Concepts: how well do we know what we think we know?". Light refreshments will be served. Register for both events separately at events.humanitix.com.

CAN DO THE DISTANCE PARKES COMMUNITY WALK

Sunday 23 August

You can support local people facing cancer by signing up for Can Do the Distance and raise funds for the Parkes Can Assist Branch. This August walk, run or move your way with Can Do the Distance - make a team or do it yourself and you can choose your own distance and goal. Head to https://can-assist.grassrootz.com/can-do-the-distance/parkes to get involved. Can Assist Parkes is inviting the whole community to come together for our walk around Northparkes Oval on 23 August from 10am to 12.30pm. Whether you're registered for Can Do the Distance or simply want to show your support, everyone is welcome. If you're not taking part in the month-long challenge, this is a wonderful way to get involved and stand alongside local people affected by cancer. Stop by the Can Assist desk before you set off where you can make a donation (cash or card) or scan the QR code for any last-minute Can Do the Distance registrations. Walk one lap or as many as you'd like. During the morning there will be morning tea to share. Bring your family, friends, neighbours, workmates or walking group and help show what our community can achieve when we come together.

CARERS' MORNING TEA

Thursday 27 August

Carer Gateway invites carers from Parkes and the surrounding local area to their morning tea at the Rose Street Community Centre at 16 Rose Street. Join them from 11.30am to 1pm to learn relaxation techniques, share a hot drink, and chat with other carers. RSVP by calling 1800 422 737 by 5pm the day before the morning tea. Also advise of any dietary requirements.

ROYCE'S BIG WALK DINNER

Saturday 29 August

The Parkes Spacemen will be proudly hosting the Royce Simmons Foundation for Royce's Big Walk on Saturday 29 August. They are hosting a dinner and Q&A with Royce, James Maloney and more, auctions, lucky door prizes and memorabilia at the Parkes Leagues Club from 6.30pm to help raise money to find a cure for dementia. Tickets are available at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/54315/royces-big-walk. Get in quick and join the Spacemen for a great night with plenty of good yarns.

CAN DO THE DISTANCE PEAK HILL COMMUNITY WALK

Saturday 29 August

Help raise funds for Peak Hill Can Assist by getting behind their community walk as part of the Can Do the Distance challenge. Whether you're registered for Can Do the Distance or simply want to show your support, everyone is welcome. Meet at Peak Hill Memorial Park at 10.30am. Everyone will walk together from Peak Hill Memorial Park, along Derribong Street to Whitton Park Road, before returning to the park. Enjoy a free sausage sandwich and a cool drink afterwards. Donations can be made via cash collection tins or by scanning the QR code to donate by card.

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.

HOMEGROWN PARKES

Saturday 12 September

The event that celebrates all things locally grown and made is back for its second installment for the year. Markets, crop swap, music, performances, activities and demonstrations take place in Cooke Park from 10am-2pm. For more details and to express interest in being a stallholder visit www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org.au/joinus/homegrownparkes.

OPEN GARDENS AND MARKETS

Sunday 11 October

Save the date, Parkes QUE Club's Open Gardens and Markets are back on 11 October from 9.30am. Market stalls, fashion parade, fresh food, raffle, and much more at the Parkes Racecourse, plus private gardens open. Celebrate spring at their major fundraiser with all proceeds assisting local charities and organisations. There are regular updates on their Facebook page.

READING DAY

Friday 16 October

The Parkes Paint the Town REaD committee has announced the theme of this year's reading day and it's 'Paint the Town with Music'. So families and students in kindergarten to Year 2, get ready for another exciting literary journey and get musical. More details coming soon.

NORTHPARKES OPEN DAY

Saturday 24 October

Save the date - you're invited to Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations Open Day. There’ll be plenty to see and do, with opportunities to meet the team, explore interactive displays, and enjoy a great day out with family and friends. Free buses will be provided. More details coming soon.

Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au