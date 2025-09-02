Here's some more action we captured at the Parkes Show this year - these are scenes from the Wednesday night, 27 August.

Did we take your photo?

Show season in the Parkes Shire has now wrapped up for another year.

Make sure you check out our coverage of all the shire shows - Tullamore's 100th Show, Trundle, Peak Hill's 120th Show and Parkes - including some very special feature stories.

These can all be found on our website at parkeschampionpost.com.au and in earlier editions of the Champion Post throughout August.