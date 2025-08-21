Welcome to the 2025 Parkes Show.

The committee is excited to once again have the Duck Races back at the Parkes Show, along with Airtime FMX who will include a new segment as part of their entertainment this year.

We have lots of great entertainment planned with some new ones in attendance.

Along with our regular entertainment that attendees can participate in again this year: The Young Farmer Challenge, Dog Jumping, Ute Barrel Race, and Demolition Derby.

I look forward to seeing who will take home the win for each event.

A special mention goes to our major sponsors Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations and McPhersons Parts & Service.

All of our sponsors are an integral part of making sure the Parkes Show goes ahead, and I thank you for your continued support.

The official opening on Tuesday at 3pm will see the announcement of the 2025 Rural Ambassador, Teenager, and Ray White Rural Young Woman winners.

I would like to thank this year's entrants for putting themselves out there to represent the Parkes Show Society within the community.

Good luck to last year's winners Jessica Kinsela, Sophie Glasson, and Madeline Swan and all the best for your future endeavours.

A lot goes on behind the scenes by the committee to make this event happen.

Thank you to everyone who volunteers their time by attending meetings, working bees, setting up for the Show, volunteering throughout, and then packing up after the Show.

Just like with any event, the Show would not be possible without all the amazing volunteers.

A highlight of the Parkes Show for me each year is stopping by the pavilions and seeing how much time and effort the community has put into their Show entries.

I look forward to seeing each section full to capacity this year.

It was saddening that we recently had the passing of Life Member Peter McIntyre.

Peter was an integral part of the committee for over 50 years, helping across many sections and even holding the position of secretary from 1985 to 2004.

In honour of Peter, the committee has created a new award - Peter McIntyre Memorial Most Successful Young Judge, a section that Peter was passionate about.

Peter has been greatly missed as we organised our first Show without him.

I hope that all attendees to the Parkes Show thoroughly enjoy themselves at “The Greatest Show West of the Blue Mountains”.

Cynara Jones

Parkes Show President