Parkes Energy Recovery will have a stall at this year's Parkes Show and they're encouraging showgoers to stop by for a chat and ask questions.

The proponents behind an Energy from Waste facility that's been proposed for Parkes, within the Parkes Special Activation Precinct, want to engage with the community as much as possible.

They believe community interest, feedback and questions are critical to projects such as these.

"We're looking forward to being part of the Parkes Show this year. It’s a great opportunity to speak with a wide range of people from across the region, answer their questions, and share information," Parkes Energy Recovery director Ed Nicholas said.

"We'll have our project leads, engineers and representatives from our technology provider, Kanadevia Inova, there throughout the show and look forward to speaking with as many people as possible.

"As we've been speaking with the community over the past few months, we've appreciated the interest and feedback we've received.

"Listening is key to understanding and addressing their concerns, and we will continue doing so at every step of the way."

The proponents have also welcomed the parliamentary inquiry into Energy from Waste facilities across the state that will look at matters including health and environment impacts, announced on 6 August.

Mr Nicholas said they are committed to their process and welcome other avenues for the discussion.

"Rigorous policy review, consultation and communication will only improve the outcome for our project, and for the future of this critical infrastructure," he said.

"We hope the Inquiry answers the community's questions and we look forward to participating in the process."

Following the project's announcement in March, the Parkes Energy Recovery project is only in its infancy.

"It is important to remember that we are only at the earliest stages of the planning and environmental approval process, which we anticipate will take 12-18 months," Mr Nicholas said.

"We'll have more to share and say as the technical assessments are complete, and the community will also have the opportunity to review all materials when they go on public exhibition in 2026."

He said NSW's planning system ensures that public review and comment is key to any decision made, and at this stage nothing has been approved.

"Parkes Energy Recovery, the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) and the community are all on the same page: if it's not safe, it will not be acceptable," said.

"We know people need the data, and we're confident that the independent studies completed through the approval process will demonstrate how safe the technology really is.

"Put simply, if it doesn't meet NSW EPA's stringent standards, it won't be approved to be built.

"We acknowledge that there is a lot of information circulating that is factually incorrect and, in some cases, intended to mislead and scare people.

"We are focused on providing accurate, factual information that addresses people's questions and concerns. We're regularly updating our website and materials and encourage people to reach out with questions at any time."

Mr Nicholas and his team is encouraging residents to sign up for project updates via www.parkesenergy.com.au so they're the first to know about milestones.

In the meantime, Mr Nicholas added it was important not to overlook the potential benefits the project could bring to Parkes and the wider region.

"Parkes Energy Recovery can be a great energy source for the Parkes Special Activation Precinct, local businesses and residents, and we’re already in discussion with a range of businesses who love the location but need well-priced and reliable energy," he said.

"The possibilities for Parkes through long-term investment and permanent job creation are enormous."