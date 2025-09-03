Forbes is set to glow with colour and creativity when the brand new Street Dreams Festival lights up the town this September.

Taking place on Saturday 27 September from 5pm to 9pm, Street Dreams is a celebration of art, light, storytelling and community spirit.

The free event will transform Harold Street, Victoria Park, and Town Hall into vibrant cultural spaces filled with interactive light displays, creative installations, live performances, and delicious food options.

Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the Street Dreams Festival would strengthen Forbes’ growing reputation as a regional hub for creativity and culture.

“Street Dreams brings light, art and storytelling together in an immersive and intimate experience unlike anything else in the region. A night of wonder that’s uniquely Forbes,” she said.

“The event offers locals and visitors a chance to experience the heart of Forbes in a whole new light - literally!”

The Street Dreams Festival is the first of a three-year series that aims to strengthen social connection, support local creatives, and enhance the vibrancy of the Forbes community through inclusive, accessible arts programming.

Street Dreams Festival is proudly funded by the NSW Government’s Open Streets Program, led by Transport for NSW.

Council was successful in receiving $108,550 through the program, enabling the event to be delivered over the next three years. The initiative is designed to reimagine public streets as lively, welcoming spaces that support local businesses and community connection.

Minister for Transport, Arts, Music and the Night-Time Economy, John Graham said the NSW Government was proud to provide more than $100,000 in funding to support the new festival.

“We’re backing Forbes Shire Council to reclaim the streets for a night of food, art, and culture," he said.

For more information about the event, visit www.forbes.nsw.gov.au or follow @ForbesShireCouncil for updates.

For more information about the Open Streets Program visit www.transport.nsw.gov.au/OpenStreets