It's the event that doesn't disappoint no matter which agricultural show you attend.

The Quick Shear tests the skills and speed of shearers from near and far and entices them to out-clip one another, and spectators just can't get enough.

In Tullamore in the Parkes Shire this popular attraction was made that little extra special with special edition centenary shearing singlets made available to competitors and showgoers to mark and celebrate the village's 100th show on August 8-9.

This year's Quick Shear competition at Tullamore didn't disappoint with a great turnout in entries, the open section particularly attracting several Kiwis who travelled to take part.

It all took centre stage at the Tullamore Showground before a great, supportive crowd, just opposite the main pavilion and lunch area, and a few steps from the bar.

Quick Shear finals results:

Novice Quick Shear

First Heath Cunningham 41.04 seconds.

Second Raine Lamont 1.01.80 minute.

Third Lilly Dayes 1.06.11 minute.

Intermediate Quick Shear

First Calab Wirth 32.55 seconds.

Second Noah Muscot 38.16 seconds.

Local Open Quick Shear

First Hayden Yates from Fifield 42.85 seconds.

Second Harry King 43.61 seconds.

Third John Stevenson from Trundle 48.33 seconds.

Open Quick Shear

First Jimmy Samuels from Wagga 24.57 seconds.

Second Mitch Storer from Cootamundra 26.63 seconds.

Third Budz Tawhiao from WA 27.89 seconds.

Fourth Leith Bearman from Moree 27.97 seconds.

Fifth Dom White from Parkes 36.72 seconds.

Sixth Hayden Yates from Fifield 36.74 seconds.