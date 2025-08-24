The Peak Hill Showground was a hive of activity as another great Peak Hill Show took place.

It was a busy day on 13 August for the show committee and its volunteers as a "fantastic" turnout of families, locals and visitors braved the rain and chill to support the 120th event.

There was something for everyone: duck races, camel rides, sideshow alley, livestock judging, pavilion exhibits, food and drink vendors, train rides, the Miss Showgirl and Master Stockman competitions, visits from Paw Patrol, fireworks, face painting, markets, and live music from Easy Goin'.

Crowd favourites made a big splash again too, including the always-entertaining Quick Shear, the adorable animals at Ruby’s Animal Nursery, and the side-splitting Peak Hill Bogan Challenge.

Here are some more photos from the wonderful spectacle - our photos appear across two photo galleries.