Parkes PCYC has sent 56 of our talented gymnastics, rugby league and basketball stars to this year's Nations of Origin event in Sydney.

Athletes began competing on Monday, 14 July with the competition wrapping up today (Thursday, 17 July).

But before our teams headed off to Sydney they held a special Nations of Origin community event to show the Parkes community what the event is all about.

On 8 July Pioneer Oval was the place to be with Parkes PCYC girls performing gymnastic displays and the girls and boys rugby league teams played against Cowra who are also competing at the event in Sydney.

Before the rugby league games kicked off Dinawans Connections performed cultural dances and William Ingram and Jared Burns of Cowra conducted a smoking ceremony.

There was activities for everyone to enjoy at Pioneer Oval with kids activities, tattoos, ice cream and fairy floss, giveaways, barbeque and a cake stall.

Indigenous Cultural Adventures were also in attendance providing traditional food tasting including crocodile.

Parkes PCYC said thank you to the community who came and showed their support of the program and the young people participating.

Check out all the action on the day which our photographer Jenny Kingham captured.