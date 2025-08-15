The Peak Hill Show is set to return for its main day on Wednesday, 20 August, bringing a full day of entertainment, competitions, and community spirit to the heart of the Central West.

From the moment the gates open, visitors will be spoiled for choice with a packed program including rides, sideshow alley, duck races, camel rides, livestock judging, pavilion exhibits, the ever-popular QuickShear, Ruby’s Animal Nursery, train rides, the Tiny Tots Competition, Young Stockman, dog jump, the Peak Hill Challenge, and roving appearances from Paw Patrol.

The day will end with the drawing of our major and minor raffles followed by a spectacular fireworks display and live music from the Easy Goin’ band.

Families can browse market stalls, enjoy face painting and sample a wide variety of food and drink from local vendors.

The show is a cash-only event, so visitors are encouraged to bring plenty of notes and coins.

Two exciting raffles will be on offer this year: The major raffle features a first prize of a Japan ski holiday and a second prize barbecue and beverage package.

Tickets are available on the show's website: https://sites.google.com/view/peakhillshow2025/home

On the day, visitors can also enter a special raffle for the chance to press the button to launch the evening’s fireworks display. Tickets are only $1 and available at the secretary's office on the day.

This year’s program has been boosted by a grant from Parkes Shire Council, enabling four hands-on workshops in the lead-up to the show. These included Viking knit bracelet jewellery, cheesemaking, macramé and flower arranging.

The Peak Hill Show Society extends its gratitude to major sponsors Alkane Resources and Evolution Mining, and all of its other amazing sponsors for their generous support in making this year’s show possible.

Mark Wednesday, 20 August in your diary, grab some cash and bring the whole family to experience the fun, tradition and community pride of the Peak Hill Show.