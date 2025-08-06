For months the Tullamore PA & H Association has been counting down the days to its centenary show.

Now it's here and they couldn't be more excited.

As the community comes together to proudly honour the history, this year’s 100th Tullamore Show promises to be an exciting mix of the new and the nostalgic.

Show president Wayne McMahon said they're thrilled to introduce some fun new events for the centenary such as the human pull (participants attempt to pull a vehicle in the fastest time or furthest distance), dog jump and quick throw, all guaranteed to bring plenty of laughs and entertainment.

And for the first time ever there will be camel rides.

Of course the crowd favourites will be back like the quick shear and the ever-popular demolition derby.

The poultry section also makes a return after it had to be postponed last year and there will be displays of memorabilia to bring back many fond memories of past years.

Sheepdog trials have been added to the show program, these were held last weekend and junior judging will take place on Friday ahead of show day on Saturday that begins from 8am.

The show will be officially opened at 2pm on Saturday by Alan Larkings, who is the third generation of his family to participate in this show.

The Tullamore Show Committee sincerely thanks Parkes Shire Council for their continued support.

In this special centenary year, their generous contribution has helped to make the 100-year celebration even more memorable - that includes a spectacular fireworks display at 6pm to close-out the show on Saturday.

Among the celebrations to remember was also of course the Tullamore Centenary Show Gala Ball on the June long weekend.

Tullamore Hall transformed into a magical enchanted garden, glowing under fairy lights and brimming with beautiful blooms. More than 200 guests, dressed in their finest, filled the hall with excitement and energy.

Old friends reunited, stories were shared, and laughter filled the room.

Mayor Neil Westcott officially opened the evening, and past show presidents Alan Larkings and Bernadette Bonham reflected on their time and the show’s rich legacy. Maryann Swanson shared the history of the showgirl competition.

The Tullamore Show schedule can be viewed online at tullamoreshow.org.au.