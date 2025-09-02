Numbers were up, gate takings were up and spirits were up at the 144th Parkes Show.

The Parkes Show Society and president Cynara Jones were thrilled with the outcome after another supreme show on 25-27 August.

"Everything seemed fuller this year compared to last year, busier - the rides, sideshow alley, the machinery," Cynara said.

She said crowd numbers and gate takings were up by four per cent compared to figures last year.

"The prices did go up this year but the numbers were up four per cent too," Cynara said.

"Which is good, I didn't expect that. It was great."

Here's some more action we captured at the Parkes Show this year. Did we take your photo?

Show season in the Parkes Shire has now wrapped up for another year.

