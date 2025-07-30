The Parkes Shire Concert Band's 30th anniversary community concert on Sunday was certainly one to remember.

A special workshop took place the day prior to prepare for the event and featured the Fire and Rescue NSW Band, Parkes Shire Concert Band (PSCB) and other musicians - a total of 84 musicians.

The feature concert for the community on Sunday saw more than 200 people in the audience, and a total of 131 musicians performing.

Orange Regional Conservatorium Wind Ensemble of 40 musicians opened the concert with an outstanding program of classical music, and Fire and Rescue NSW Band followed with an amazing variety of entertainment.

After the interval local bands such as Orange Ensemble Divertimento, Subtonic Fusion and PSCB performed, all combining for the finale.

Here are some more photos from the event.