NSW Australian of the Year and Kindness Factory founder Kath Koschel will share her extraordinary and uplifting story at a free event in Parkes this month.

CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes is thrilled to invite the whole community to hear from Kath at its Mental Health Expo 2025, a powerful day of connection, education and inspiration.

The event will be held on Tuesday August 19, from 12pm to 1pm at the Cooke Park Pavilion.

CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Better Health and Wellbeing portfolio manager Kate Shambrook is encouraging the community to come to the expo, organised to shine a spotlight on mental health awareness, with a special keynote address from the remarkable Kath Koschel.

A resilience and gratitude advocate, Kath’s story of overcoming immense personal challenges has touched hearts across the world – more than 8.4 million acts of kindness have been logged with her Kindness Factory.

Ms Shambrook says Kath’s message is one of hope, courage and the strength of the human spirit – a talk not to be missed.

“I truly believe this event is an opportunity for our community to come together, break down stigma, and have real conversations about mental health,” Ms Shambrook said.

“We’re incredibly honoured to have Kath Koschel join us, her journey will inspire and uplift anyone who hears it.”

In addition to the keynote address, there will be free refreshments, giveaways and local mental health organisations to chat to.

“Whether you're looking for tools to support your own journey, resources to help others, or simply a moment to be inspired, this expo is for you,” Ms Shambrook said.

“Come be part of the movement toward a more open, supportive and mentally healthy community.”

CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes is delivering this free community event through its Family and Carer Mental Health Program.

To find out more, contact CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes on 1800 067 067.