The NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show is back again for 2025 and entries for this year are at 488 wines from 90 wineries.

The 33rd show will commence judging on Monday 25 August and Mark Richardson, a Senior Winemaker from Tyrrell’s Wines in the Hunter Valley, is returning as chair of judges.

Judging will finish on Wednesday 27 August and the public tasting will be held at 6.30pm on Friday 29 August at the Forbes Town Hall.

NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show President, Mark Watts, said the judges and the committee are looking forward to another successful event.

“A team of 13 experienced judges will judge the wines across the three-day event,” Mark said.

“While numbers are slightly down this year, we have a high calibre of wines from across NSW and ACT that have been entered into the show this year.

“We also have several entries from new wineries and others who haven’t entered for a number of years.

The non-for-profit organisation has also continued its support of Havannah House this year, donating $1000 to the annual Christmas Day lunch.

Committee members Judy Kerr, Mark Watts and Jenny Watts, presented the cheque to Julie Virtue this week.

Tickets are available for the public tasting on Friday 29 August. All of the wines entered in the show will be available for patrons to taste and finger food will be provided. Tickets are $30 per person.

The next event is the Gourmet Wine Dinner, which will be held at Club Forbes on Saturday 20 September and celebrates the trophy winners of the show.

The dinner will be held from 7pm with a four-course meal featuring trophy winning wines to complement the meal. Tickets for this event are $130 per person.

If you purchase your tickets to both events in the same transaction, you will receive a $10 discount, making attending both events $150 per person.

Tickets are available at NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show Tickets - online through 123tix.com.au