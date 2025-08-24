While the weather didn't cooperate for the 120th Peak Hill Show, the community spirit was shining through all day long.

There was a fantastic turnout of families, locals and visitors alike braving the rain to support the much loved community event.

The show was officially opened by Mike Sutherland from one of the event's major sponsors, Alkane Resources, and from that moment on the action didn't stop.

There was something for everyone: duck races, camel rides, sideshow alley, livestock judging, pavilion exhibits, food and drink vendors, train rides, the Miss Showgirl and Master Stockman competitions, visits from Paw Patrol, fireworks, face painting, markets, and live music from Easy Goin'.

Crowd favourites made a big splash again too, including the always-entertaining Quick Shear, the adorable animals at Ruby’s Animal Nursery, and the side-splitting Peak Hill Bogan Challenge.

In the lead-up to the show, the committee were thrilled to offer a series of free community workshops, thanks to the support of Parkes Shire Council.

Their generous grant funding allowed the committee to fully subsidise four hands-on sessions including cheese making, Viking knit bracelet crafting, macramé, and flower arranging.

These workshops were a huge success, encouraging locals to learn something new and take part in the show in ways they may never have considered before.

The results were clearly on display in the pavilion, with an impressive number of entries proudly submitted by first-time exhibitors.

"It’s initiatives like these that bring us together, celebrate our skills, and strengthen the fabric of our community," said Peak Hill Show Committee secretary Stephanie Williams.

The committee sends a huge thank you to all the vendors, rides, and stallholders who joined in on the fun of the Peak Hill Show, and to every competitor and entrant across the entire show.

"It is also important to recognise the incredible show committee, whose behind-the-scenes efforts ensured the day ran smoothly," Ms Williams said.

The major raffle was another highlight of the day:

First prize winner: Jake Green, who is off to Japan with his lucky lady, thanks to a Flight Centre voucher and accommodation provided by generous sponsor Chalet Madarao.

Second prize winner: Kieran Taylor, who’s sharing the joy - taking his barbecue prize and meat pack from Dubbo Meat Centre to work for a team lunch, and using his Cross Roads Hotel beverage voucher to treat his mates.

Another crowd favourite was the racing ducks, which had audiences giggling and cheering trackside.

The show committee thanked Norah from Gilmore Family Entertainment for bringing them to life.

Congratulations to Cooper Dart, winner of the final Duck Race Calcutta, and to Ellie Unger and her family, who had the honour of pressing the plunger to ignite the spectacular fireworks display.

Behind every success at the show are the volunteers.

"The committee would like to thank the many hands who helped bring the day together," Ms Williams said.

"And finally, to the generous sponsors: your support ensures the Peak Hill Show continues to grow, year after year.

"It was a huge day and the committee are already looking ahead to even bigger things."

Ms Williams said plans are well underway for the 121st Peak Hill Show in 2026.

The Peak Hill Show Society can’t wait to welcome everyone back again!