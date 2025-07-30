The Parkes Shire Concert Band's 30th anniversary weekend went off without a hitch as hundreds gathered at the Parkes Services Club for the celebration.

The weekend involved a Saturday workshop featuring the Fire and Rescue NSW Band, Parkes Shire Concert Band (PSCB) and other musicians - which was a total of 84 musicians.

PSCB stalwart and musician Ellen Tom said it was a quality day focusing on rehearsal techniques.

"These workshops are invaluable for enriching and collaboration networking," she said.

"Country community bands are very small in numbers and we often help out playing with each other."

PSCB hosted its feature concert for the community on Sunday that saw more than 200 people in the audience, and a total of 131 musicians performing.

Orange Regional Conservatorium Wind Ensemble of 40 musicians opened the concert with an outstanding program of classical music.

Fire and Rescue NSW Band followed with an amazing variety of entertainment.

After the interval local bands such as Orange Ensemble Divertimento, Subtonic Fusion and PSCB performed, all combining for the finale.

Parkes Shire Concert Band would like to say a big and appreciative 'thank you' to all who attended, and to all involved and who supported the milestone and event.

The band would particularly like to thank its sponsors Parkes Shire Council and Evolution Mining Northparkes for the community grants they were successful in receiving.

"Our 30th anniversary concert celebration would not have been possible without their community sponsorship," Ellen said.

"It enables us to bring professional musicians into our shire, and stay for the weekend.

"Our aim was to celebrate with bringing a variety of musicians together for our community audience to enjoy."

Ellen encourages the community to become involved in the PSCB - learn or dust-off that instrument you used to play.

"Introduce your children to playing music and become involved in playing at local events," she said.

"Help us keep community music alive and playing in our shire."

Ellen shared a famous quote by Victor Hugo, a French romantic author, poet, essayist, playwright, journalist, human rights activist and politician: ‘Music expresses that which cannot be said and on which it is impossible to be silent’.

You can follow the Parkes Shire Concert Band on Facebook and Ellen said don't hesitate to contact them if you have a community event.

All are welcome to their rehearsals during the school term, which take place in the Music Room located above the Parkes Pool complex.