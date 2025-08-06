A cherished annual tradition in the heart of rural NSW, the Trundle Show is more than just an agricultural event.

It’s a celebration of community spirit, country life and the resilience of small towns.

As preparations begin for this year's show the Trundle Show Society is putting out a heartfelt call: they need volunteers.

For more than a century the Trundle Show has brought together farmers, families, artists and visitors to showcase the best of the region’s produce, livestock, crafts and culture.

From working dog trials, horse events and sheep and cattle showing to local baking competitions and children’s entertainment, the show is a vital part of the town’s identity and a source of pride for its residents.

But like many rural events the Trundle Show faces challenges behind the scenes - particularly when it comes to finding enough hands to help make it happen.

Volunteers are the backbone of the Trundle Show.

They set up displays, manage entry gates, coordinate competitions, clean up grounds, sell raffle tickets and much more.

Without them the event simply cannot run.

“The Trundle Show is run entirely by volunteers,” said a spokesperson from the show society.

“Many of our current committee members have been helping for decades, and while their commitment is incredible, we need new faces and fresh energy to assist them and to ensure the show continues for generations to come.”

Volunteering at the Trundle Show is not only a way to support the community, it’s also a fun and rewarding experience.

Whether you're a teenager looking for volunteer hours, a retiree with time to give or a local resident who wants to meet new people and get involved, there’s a role for everyone.

Tasks range from a few hours on the day to helping with planning in the months leading up to the event. No special skills are required, just a willingness to pitch in and be part of something bigger.

"The Trundle Show is more than an event, it’s a symbol of what communities can achieve when they come together," the spokesperson said.

"With your help this beloved tradition can continue to thrive, grow and inspire future generations."

To volunteer or learn more contact the Trundle Show Society via trundleshow@gmail.com.

Some of the fun stuff that will be happening in the lead-up to and on show day on Wednesday, 13 August includes Junior Show Competitions (Junior Trundle Show Person, Miss and Master Trundle and Tiny Tots), gumboot toss, championship dog show, horse and show jumping and children's entertainment (jumping castle, sumo suits, mechanical bull, bungee run and inflatable basketball).

The day's program begins from 8am.

Orange MP Phil Donato will officiate at the opening of the show at 2.30pm.

Prior to show day the sheep dog trials will be held on Monday and Tuesday, and is a great competition each year.

The show society would like to thank all of its 2025 sponsors who make the whole thing possible.

2025 Trundle Show patrons

Here are just some of Trundle's amazing volunteers:

Ian Leonard

Lifetime competitor at Trundle Show. Past secretary 2005–16 and past treasurer 2005–2015.

Jean Wills

Lifetime competitor at Trundle Show. Winner of Jessie Berry Memorial Shield 13 times. Winner of the Barry Harmer Best Vegetable Exhibit Class K 2018.

Anthony Simmons

Lifetime competitor at Trundle Show. Committee member since 1965. Steward and chief steward positions held in ring and working dog trials sections. President of Trundle P & A Society 1983–1986 and 1997–1999. Recipient of the ASC Medal for 50 years dedication to show society.

May Collier OAM

First competed at Trundle Show in 1935. Needlework steward 1967–1989. Chief needlework steward 1989–2008.

Barry Harmer

Lifetime competitor at Trundle Show. Steward and volunteer for more than 60 years. Champion Produce Exhibitor Class K. Recipient of ASC Medal for 50 years of dedication to show society.

Denis Quade

Committee member since 1965. Ring steward for a number of years and then working dog trials steward. Chief working dog trials steward 1987–1995. Recipient of ASC Medal for 50 years dedication to show society.

Margaret Simmons

Secretary of Trundle P & A Society 1996–01. Secretary of Central West Group of Shows. Steward for Sections R photography, P Jams and L & M horticulture as well as assisting in Section E merino sheep. Ted Little and Central West Ewe Competitions secretary.