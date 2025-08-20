For 115 years the Trundle Show has been bringing the community together and this year was no exception.

The Trundle Showground filled with locals and visitors from surrounding towns and villages who gathered to enjoy the much-loved annual event.

It was a particularly exciting year for the younger crowd with dodgem cars, carnival games and show food vans making a welcome return after a five year absence.

Competitions and exhibitions once again formed the heart of the show with entries in cattle, poultry, sheep, dogs, needlework, cooking craft, and photography.

While sheep numbers were down due to the Dubbo National Merino Sheep Show and Sale being held at the same time, the photography section saw a record breaking 497 entries keeping the stewards busier than ever.

"We've been so fortunate to have a strong committee, a supportive community and generous sponsors who help us keep the show running year after year," Trundle P and A Society vice president Ged Ryan said.

Ged also thanked students from St Patrick's School and Trundle Central School who helped out the day before the show, setting up exhibitions and assisting stewards.

Member for Orange Phil Donato who officially opened the show praised the event.

"It's a great show and one of the best shows I go to in my electorate," Mr Donato said.

"The Trundle community spirit speaks volumes. Congratulations to the committee on another fantastic year."