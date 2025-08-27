Ahead of all the lights and action, the thrills and spills that many come to know as the Parkes Show, there's a band of volunteers very busy at work in the background.

Be it planning for another show the following year or preparing the grounds months-out to setting and packing up or helping with general duties.

While many might not think much happens on the Monday, day one of the show - it's where much of the background work takes place, like judging show entries and preparing the exhibits which are a big part of the show.

Our photographers were out and about on all three days of the 2025 Parkes Show taking photos and chatting to locals.

These moments were captured on Monday, day one.