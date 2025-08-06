The Parkes and District Kennel Club is gearing up to host its highly anticipated August Agility Trial on Saturday and Sunday, 9-10 August at the Parkes Showgrounds.

This year's event has surpassed all expectations, with entries doubling those of last year, demonstrating the growing popularity of dog sports in the region.

Club president Denise Gersbach expressed her delight with the overwhelming response.

"We’ve had to cap entries this year due to the immense popularity of the Parkes trial," she said.

"Competitors love coming to Parkes for our trials – the great hospitality, camping on site, our wonderful canteen, fenced rings and, of course the fantastic competition."

The August trial follows on from the club's hugely successful three-day trial in April, which left competitors eager to return.

Over the two days in August, more than 800 runs have been scheduled, with dogs and their handlers competing in a variety of events, including agility, jumping, Gamblers and Snooker.

The exciting games events, Gamblers and Snooker, are sure to thrill both participants and spectators alike.

This event is not just for competitors – Denise said locals are encouraged to attend and experience the excitement of dog sports firsthand.

She said the agility trial promises to provide excellent entertainment for families and dog lovers.

Visitors can watch skilled handlers and their dogs navigate challenging courses that test speed, precision and teamwork.

There is also plenty of local talent to cheer on, with several Parkes-based handlers and their dogs expected to perform strongly over the weekend.

For those making the trip, the Parkes and District Kennel Club offers a welcoming atmosphere, with on-site camping facilities, a top-notch canteen, and the chance to connect with dog sport enthusiasts from across the region and beyond.