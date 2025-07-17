Parkes locals are invited to an evening of facts, voices and community action as the Parkes Clean Future Alliance hosts an information night focused on the proposed Energy-from-Waste incinerator planned for the Parkes Special Activation Precinct.

The night will feature guest MC and rural influencer Kaitie Nash, with special guest speakers from NSW Parliament, technical experts and representatives from other communities fighting Energy-from-Waste incineration.

It's a free community event and all are welcome to attend.

"Our aim is to provide balanced, transparent and independent information through a panel of respected speakers from political, medical, environmental, agricultural and scientific backgrounds," said Ben Stead from the Parkes Clean Future Alliance.

"This event is about enabling people to hear the potential impacts, to ask questions and to make informed decisions about what this proposal means for Parkes now and into the future."

Called the No Parkes Energy from Waste Incinerator Community Information Night, it's taking place at the Parkes Leagues Club on Saturday, 26 July at 6pm (doors open at 5.45pm).

The night's panel includes:

- Dr Amanda Cohn MLC - The Greens NSW

- Geoff Rice - Parkes Chamber of Commerce President

- Chris Hanson - chemical engineer/Marrickville campaign 'No More Incinerators'

- Bruce Maynard - agriculture innovator/ Narromine Shire's 'Positive Change Community Group'

- Charles Street - biochemist/Lara campaign 'No Waste Incinerators in Lara and Greater Geelong'

- Nicole Blinco - renewable energy engineer/Parkes Clean Future Alliance

The night is child friendly, and a kids activity area will be available throughout the evening.

"The night will put a spotlight on what the incinerator could mean for our health, our farms and our children’s future," Ben said.

"We believe the public has a right to know the full implications, including potential risks to air quality, soil, agriculture and food safety.

"If you’ve felt left in the dark or unsure where you stand this is your chance to get the facts, hear from experts and engage with your community.

"This is your chance to stand up and be counted."

As well as the speakers, members from the Parkes Clean Future Alliance will speak on the approval process and timeline, and where they are up to in their advocacy and what they have achieved.

Guest speakers

Kaitie Nash - MC

Kaitie is the voice behind The First Time Farmer, where she shares her raw, real and honest journey from city to farm life. Her online storytelling bridges the gap between country and city, making agriculture relatable for everyone. She is also a founding member of FOALS – Future of Agricultural Leadership, a grassroots movement advocating for the rights, voices and future of rural Australians. In her new role, she’s helping drive media, storytelling, and representation for farmers, small business owners and the next generation of rural leaders.

Chris Hanson – guest speaker

Chris Hanson is a chemical engineer with more than 40 years of experience in the water, plastics, heavy chemical and petrochemical industries. He is a Member of Engineers Australia (MIEAust) and a Certified Practising Project Manager (CPPM), holding qualifications in chemistry, process engineering, and environmental management from UNSW. Throughout his career, Chris has led teams managing hazardous and intractable wastes and has worked on major industrial remediation projects for companies like BHP, Rio Tinto, Ampol, and Sydney Trains.

Since retiring, Chris has become a strong community advocate, successfully leading the campaign to stop a waste incinerator in Matraville through no more incinerators. At our event, he will explain what persistent organic pollutants (POPs) are, why they’re harmful, and the health risks they pose. He’ll discuss the precautionary principle, whether NSW EPA regulations provide real protection, and outline safer, more sustainable alternatives to waste incineration while also busting some common industry myths.

Bruce Maynard – guest speaker

Bruce Maynard is a fourth-generation farmer from Narromine and a nationally recognised leader in sustainable agriculture. He has pioneered innovative land management techniques including No Kill Cropping, Stress-Free Stockmanship, Self-Herding, and Regeneration Practices. In recognition of his contributions, Bruce received the prestigious 2022 Bob Hawke Landcare Award for excellence in sustainable farming. He also played a key role as a spokesperson for Narromine Shire’s 'Positive Change Community Group', which successfully opposed a proposed Energy-from-Waste incinerator connected to the Inland Rail project. At our event, Bruce will share his experience from that community fight and the lessons it holds for others facing similar challenges.

Dr Amanda Cohn – guest speaker

Dr Amanda Cohn is a Greens NSW Member of the Legislative Council and the party’s spokesperson for health, air quality, waste, and regional NSW. The Greens have consistently opposed waste incineration in NSW due to its risks to human health, air quality, and the environment advocating instead for a genuine circular economy based on reduction, reuse, and recycling. Dr Cohn brings both medical and political expertise to the issue, having worked as a GP and public health professional before entering parliament. She will speak about the political and regulatory context of the Parkes proposal, the health and environmental risks of incineration, and why the Greens continue to push for stronger protections especially for regional communities like ours.

Geoff Rice – speaker

Geoff Rice is a respected local farmer, experienced stock and station agent, and President of the Parkes Chamber of Commerce. Geoff brings deep insight into the agricultural landscape of the region. He has spent decades working closely with farming families and understands the challenges and opportunities facing rural communities. At this event, Geoff will speak to the potential impacts the proposed Energy-from-Waste incinerator could have on local agriculture, livestock production and the broader farming economy in the Central West.