VIETNAM VETERANS DAY

On August 18 every year Vietnam Veterans Day is commemorated.

Remembering the service of some 60,000 Australians across army, navy and air force.

It is a day to remember the service and sacrifice of those who served in the Vietnam War and their loved ones.

Commemorated every year on the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan, one of the largest engagements by Australian forces during the war.

An 'encounter' battle where 18 Australians were killed and a further 24 wounded.

Vietnam Veterans Day provides the space to remember all those who fought and reflect on the impact of their service.

This originated as Long Tan Day, following the raising of a cross by the men of 6RAR on August 18, 1969, at the site of the battle.

This day now marks not only the commitment of D Company, 6RAR, in their defence of the Task Force Base at Nui Dat in 1966, but of the service and support of all Vietnam veterans.

With the official keeper of Australia's war record, the Australian War Memorial, making the dates for the war as 1962 to 1975, the length of the war and the impact on those who served and their families is profoundly felt, both emotionally and physically.

We are proud to thank veterans and their families for their service, the day's commemorative service will take place on Monday,

August 18.

The president and members of the Parkes RSL Sub Branch wish to extend an invitation to all serving and ex-service men and women and the people of Parkes to participate in and support Vietnam Veterans Day.

The commemorative service will be held at the Vietnam War Memorial, at the base of Memorial Hill in Anzac Drive, commencing at 11am.

The event is being co-sponsored by Parkes Shire Council.

For more information, get in touch with the Parkes RSL Sub Branch.